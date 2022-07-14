PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The “SeeLife” Community Arts Project began in August 2020.

In February 2021, local artists unveiled 11 dolphin and turtle sculptures each designed to reflect different aspects of life in Panama City Beach.

“I think everyone agrees the last time we had that it was a great success everyone enjoys it. It adds color and art to our community and I think we really want to see some seahorse this time. So, we are really optimistic about bringing more art, especially through the see life project into the city” Panama City Beach Council Member Michael Jarmin said.

Jarmin thinks the SeeLife project brings more community engagement and color to the beach.

He said locals and vacationers have provided a lot of positive feedback about the statues.



“It is encouraging that it adds conversation and it adds a little of the beach atmosphere for everyone that lives here and vacations here,” Jarmin.

Right now you can find six turtles and five dolphins around Panama City Beach each painted to celebrate the identity, heritage and culture of the city.

Now, they are hoping to add seahorses to the mix.



“You see these colorful and uniquely colored statues and sculptures and they are a stepping-off point for conversation. It adds to the beach atmosphere and brand and coming down here and having fun,” Jarmin said.

The first stage is to find more funding, sponsorships and artists to continue the “SeeLife” Community Arts Project.