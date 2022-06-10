PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials decided to close the beach behind Pineapple Willy’s from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until July 31.

This is the first time beach officials have closed the area for the entire summer.

They have closed that access point during the last two spring breaks.

“With the Walmart parking there, Shores of Panama, Pineapple Willy, Laketown Warf, it all just funnels into that one area there,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester said. “And they’re just trying to control that area.”

Chester said many people gathering on the beaches at night are young adults who are difficult to control.