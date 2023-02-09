PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach council members are trying to find out how the city stacks up against others in the area.

They’ll be surveying employees about the current salary and benefits packages in hopes of staying competitive.

They want to retain current employees and attract new workers for city openings.

Every three to five years Panama City Beach officials take a look at how much they’re paying their employees.

During Thursday night’s council meeting, they decided it was time to conduct another pay study.

“Throughout Florida, you know, our employees are our lifeblood for the city so we want to make sure that we’re paying all of them a livable, good wage,” Panama City Beach City Council Member Paul Casto said.

Council members approved $35,500 for Evergreen Solutions to conduct the salary study.

The last survey was conducted in 2020 and showed half of the employees were underpaid.

It resulted in five percent pay raises.



“It’s very important to do these pay studies every couple of years, two to three years,” Casto said. “I like to see them done you know, inflation affects salaries and job duties. It’s a good thing for the city to do to keep competitive with other cities.”

The study will take into account the complexity of the job, required knowledge, and job responsibility.

Casto said they also want to prevent first responders from training in Panama City Beach, then leaving for better pay.



“We want to retain our employees and not lose them after we’ve spent a lot of money and time training them, we want to make sure we’re paying them, you know, what other communities are paying so we will retain them,” Casto said.

The study will be completed by May 31.