PCB City Council looks to raise sewage rates

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As part of a five-year plan, wastewater rates may be going up in Panama City Beach.

At Thursday morning’s city council meeting, the council completed their first reading to increase the current rates by 2%.

In 2016, the city hired an outside consultant who makes sure the city stays above the fold when it comes to their entire water system.

That includes the wastewater treatment plant, when to replace pipes and lift stations and more.

The plan looks forward over the next twenty years and informs the city when they need to have an increase in rates.

City Manager Mario Gisbert said, “The fact that we’ve been so proactive, the increases are 1%, 2% versus 25% and 30% which has happened in the long-ago past is that it was left to the point where it got stale and the updates were a lot harder to absorb.”

Gisbert says even with the increase, residents shouldn’t see a rise in their water bill.

“This year there is no water rate. Next year, again, I’d have to look at the plan but chances are next year there will be a 1% or 2% increase on the water. Our rates are the lowest in all of Bay County and will continue to be the lowest in Bay County even with the increases that we have,” Gisbert said.

The council will have the second reading of the increase at their next council meeting.

To see the city’s last review, click here.