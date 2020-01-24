PCB city council discusses parking cost increase

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visitors to Panama City Beach may experience an increase in the cost of paid public parking if a proposal for the change is implemented.

City council members met Thursday and the subject was on the agenda. Currently, there are three locations at Churchwell, South Thomas Drive, and R. Jackson that charge five dollars for the whole day.

The originally proposed increase would alter the one amount to an hourly rate of one dollar for each hour at a maximum of eight dollars for the day. Council members were not in favor of an immediate three-dollar increase and a six dollar cap was the agreement. The change would also include moving to a mobile application, Passport Parking, as the form of payment.

Councilman Geoff McConnell said the app would be, “bringing us to the 21st century to make sure that we can collect that money and that people can go ahead and have the ease of use for our parking facilities to reach the beach and have a good time.”

Currently, the kiosks in place incur a significant cost of maintenance due to the salt air and associated deterioration. The mobile payment approach would save the city money, according to city leaders.

The latest proposal of a six dollar maximum would also include an annual study of inflation so future increases in the total cost for daily parking can be discussed then. These yearly reviews would ensure Panama City Beach has, “mechanism that keeps up with the inflation so that we don’t fall behind,” McConnel said.

The changes are still under discussion.