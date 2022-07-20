PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chick-fil-A on Panama City Beach Parkway is back open.

The Chick-fil-A temporarily closed down a few months ago to make renovations.

Management said they gutted most of the inside.

Now they have a new kitchen better fit for serving customers, a door to easily access the customers outside ordering food, and of course, two lanes for the drive-thru.

The operating partner of this Chick-fil-A, Meghann Pipes said they just wanted to make it better for everyone.

“We have sped up our service,” Pipes said. “We do have our little kinks that we are still working out. It is all brand new to all of our employees so if everybody just has patience with us until we work all of those kinks out and you know the newness of it, we would really appreciate it.”

Pipes said they are also constantly hiring and they need more employees now.

Employee benefits at this location include free college tuition at Point University, free break meals, and Sundays off.