PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce held their 2022 Annual Awards dinner at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort on Thursday night.

Six chamber members received awards and were recognized for their accomplishments in the community.

The Past Chair Award was given to 2021 Chairman of the Board Jeff Dibenedictis, the Young Professional of the Year Award was given to Lauren Hopkins, the Ambassador of the Year Award winner was Jenna Hall, the Business Excellence Award was given to Jeremy Millirons, and the Community Impact Award winner was Larry Thompson.

And the highest honor, the Chamber’s Pioneer Award went to Richard Sanders.

“This is a great way to recognize those people that have just done so much in the community, just so much change and impact the way they leave everlasting importance of creating jobs, creating economic impact as well as leaving a legacy for our community,” McLane said.

McLane said Thursday night was the first time to ever recognize the Community Impact Award and the Pioneer Award at the same time.