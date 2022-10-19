PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While motorcyclists are in Bay County for Thunder Beach, businesses will be bringing in more money throughout the weekend. Bikers said they love relaxing in hotels on the beach and going out to eat.

“We go to bars,” Kentucky Resident Joe Knipp said. “We see concerts and we take rides.”

Knipp and his wife come to Panama City Beach every year for Thunder Beach, along with thousands of other bikers.

Knipp said there are a couple of things that separate Thunder Beach from other motorcycle rallies.

“Here the sands like sugar and the water is clear as you can look and see.”

Other motorcyclists enjoy the food and drinks along the beach.

“Just cruising on a bike, meeting good people,” Georgia Resident David Denham said. “Good food, cold beer.”

Local restaurant owner Vince Greiner said the event keeps sales strong in off-season months.

“They bring in a lot of people,” Greiner said. “They come here to spend money. It’s their last hurrah of the year as well as far as riding bikes for it gets too cold. So they come to Panama City Beach spending their money. And you know, everybody here is welcoming them to the beach.”

Greiner said Patches Pub and Grill has to buy more food and drinks to keep up with more customers this week.

“Thunder Beach it’s always an exciting time of year when you just come out of the summertime just really super busy and you’re thinking you’re getting in the fall and going to slow down a little bit here comes Thunder Beach,” Greiner said.