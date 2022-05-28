CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspect in an armed robbery in Panama City Beach was captured on Friday night after a multi-county search.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Earl Tyus in connection to the armed robbery of a convenience store on Thomas Drive.

BCSO said Tyus is also a suspect in violent crimes in Washington and Jackson counties.

Officials said resources from the Bay Real Time Operations Center, also known as BayROC, were instrumental in identifying Tyus.

Investigators got information that Tyus was a location off of State Road 73 in Calhoun County. BCSO deputies along with Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force went to the home around 10:00 Friday night.

Tyus reportedly fled into the woods behind the home. BCSO Air 1 was on the scene with a new camera system which was able to quickly locate Tyus hiding in the woods.

Air 1 was able to safely direct deputies using night vision to Tyus’ location and he was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Ford would like to thank all surrounding agencies and members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their hard work.