PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Volunteers gave away gifts for kids and food to the hungry of Panama City Saturday afternoon at the Marie Motel.

Volunteers wrapped dozens of toys for kids. The toys included dolls for girls and toy cars for boys.

There were also sleeping bags, blankets, and socks for the homeless and needy downtown. Volunteers said it brings a smile to their faces to bring some holiday cheer to those who need it the most.

“To know that they’re going to be eating good tonight and maybe have some gifts on their Christmas tree,” Volunteer Vincent Iorio said. “A few extra ones or something like that. It’s just awesome to see that.”

The volunteers served chicken, ham, rolls and drinks. The event began at 2 p.m. and lasted until supplies ran out.