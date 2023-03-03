PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Toyota introduced three new cars Friday afternoon.

General Manager Robert Gates said this is the first time he remembers showcasing three cars at the same time. The dealership added the fifth generation Prius, Crown and the company’s first electric hybrid battery vehicle, the Toyota BZ4X.

Gates said the Crown is making its debut in the United States after being a staple in Japan for years. He said the Crown is a luxury vehicle that he is thrilled to bring to Panama City consumers.

“It’s exciting for the consumer,” Gates said. “It’s exciting for the dealership. These vehicles are proven. We have the hybrid system warranty on these vehicles is eight years, 100,000 miles. The hybrid batteries have a ten-year, 150,000-mile warranty. So someone can come and buy one of these cars with extreme confidence. They really are great vehicles.”