The project was slowed by weather and supply-chain delays.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is still working to make downtown a better place for locals and visitors as progress continues slowly on the Streetscape project.

For almost a year city workers have laid cobblestones from government St to 4th Street along Harrison Avenue. But the first phase of the project is taking longer than expected.

Officials initially expected to be finished laying cobblestones by the end of 2022. But they said there were delays due to supply chain issues.

Now phase one isn’t expected to be completed until this summer. Besides adding cobblestone roads sidewalks are being expanded.

Panama City officials said this should urge more people to walk around downtown. They expect stores to benefit from increased foot traffic.

Workers are also fixing water drainage pipes underneath the roadway. Oak trees are also being planted to soak up water and help with drainage.

In the coming months officials also have plans to add a roundabout at the intersection of Harrison avenue and 4th street. That will be the last part of phase one. It is expected to cost more than $7 million.