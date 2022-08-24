PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Panama City residents can now receive federal assistance if their homes are prone to flooding.

People can now apply for the flood mitigation assistance program, but they must have flood insurance by Sept. 30 to qualify for FEMA assistance.

People do not have to live in a flood hazard zone to apply.

Panama City officials said 94 homes filed claims for flood insurance last year.

“Since Hurricane Michael and the loss of trees, the hydrology of the water has definitely risen a lot more so people flood a lot more,” Panama City Disaster Recovery Project Manager Jennifer Aldridge said.