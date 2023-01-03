Clay is running for Ward 2 of the Panama City Commission.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The executive director of a Panama City non-profit has decided to run for office. Michelle Clay will run for the Ward 2 seat on the Panama City Commission.

The seat is currently held by Kenneth Brown. Clay is the executive director of DADSRA.

The non-profit focuses on rebuilding families and communities. She said she decided to run for office because she sees how much potential is in the Glenwood community.

“Some of the things I would like to bring to Ward 2 to is more small businesses,” Clay said. “As you’ve seen over the past couple of years downtown has just thrived and I love it. Being a Panama City native, it’s beautiful seeing the city grow when people bring businesses.”

The election is on April 18th.