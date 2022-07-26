PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are still upset with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for refusing to declare the old Marina Civic Center a total loss.

An arbitration panel determined Hurricane Michael only damaged 43% of the civic center, not the 50% necessary to declare it irreparable.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki expressed frustration with FEMA officials during Tuesday’s commission meeting. He said FEMA was understaffed and didn’t provide the city with adequate help and oversight following the storm.

“We’re going to continue to fight, we’re going to find the funds to continue what we need to do but they let us down,” Brudnicki said. “Many of those people in that organization, instead of doing their job, they’re trying to keep their job.”

Brudnicki said FEMA became less and less friendly as the process moved forward. He said nobody from FEMA approached city officials until two months after Hurricane Michael.