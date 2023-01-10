The St. Andrews park is expected to be repaired within the next year.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are putting the Truesdell Park rebuilding project on hold.

They voted Tuesday morning to delay work on St. Andrews Park until they can determine if it’s necessary to hire an outside engineering firm.

So far they’ve received an estimate for engineering service for $77,000. The city took over the park and community center last year and want to completely renovate the community center.

Commissioner Josh Street wants to see if public works employees could do the job for less money. If not, the city has no choice but to hire an engineering firm.

“If we’re going to be moving walls or we’re going to be changing entry points or moving kitchens or things like that that are in this house, we’re definitely going to have to require some engineering with that,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “And at the same token, we don’t want to just see it vacant for three to four years. We want to see it active for the community.”

Street hopes the park is accessible to the community by next year. The job could cost as much as $800,000.