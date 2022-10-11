The first phase of funding was approved for Robinson Bayou.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents living around Robinson Bayou can see an end to flooding and drainage problems. Panama City commissioners approved about $1.6 million Tuesday for an engineering firm to come up with a fix for the problem.

City Manager Mark McQueen said the issues stem from the current systems of drainage ditches. They’re not properly draining water into Robinson Bayou, or the hundreds of acres of surrounding wetlands.

McQueen said the project is crucial because it handles all of the stormwater in the northern part of the city.

“This is a significant storm drain basin. It manages all the water, essentially north of the railroad line across the city,” McQueen said.

The estimated cost for the entire project is about $23 million.