Commissioners said the audit should unroot any fraud.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners have authorized a forensic audit. It’s a direct response to last week’s arrest of a former department head, accused of stealing $470,000.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, residents expressed concern they may no longer be able to trust city officials.

“This is a huge mismanagement, maybe an oversight of whomever was Mike Johnson’s leadership,” DASDRA Executive Director Michelle Clay said.

Residents asked commissioners to immediately address their concerns.

“I’m not here to point any fingers, but we need this commission to immediately right the wrongs of your previous employee,” Clay said. “The commission needs to take a laser focus on the mismanagement of funds and make right with the community.”

Minutes later, commissioners made changes.

“I would like to make a motion for a complete forensic audit of all programs and departments involving Mr. Johnson,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Street filed a motion for a forensic audit that could encompass the entire city budget. He said Panama City has had a systematic problem of fraud since Hurricane Michael.

“Since 2018, there have been issues regarding multiple employees ranging from theft involving a city-backed nonprofit to bid rigging to misappropriation of funds and now theft again,” Street said.

Commissioners quickly approved the motion.

“We will be transparent as possible throughout the process,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “We are working with the city clerk and the accounting firms to determine and evaluate a strategy to review policies and procedures.”

It is unknown how long the audit may take. But Street has several questions he wants answered.

“Who authorized those payments?” Street said. “Did they have the authority to do so? Were those approvals and authorizations consistent with their contract and or procurement policies?”

He believes the audit could turn up more fraud within the city.

“It probably will spill over into other things,” Street said. “But what the totality of that is, we really don’t know.”

Street said Johnson oversaw $30 million. He doesn’t know if Johnson acted alone. McQueen previously said he believed Johnson acted by himself.

“I couldn’t be more disappointed in what we’ve experienced,” McQueen said.

Commissioners expect to approve a contract for the forensic audit in two weeks.