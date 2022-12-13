PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioners added more checks and balances to city administration Tuesday.

They approved a consideration to re-establish the Director of Economic Development and Community Redevelopment Agencies. Commissioners also created a separate position for the Director of Logistics.

City Manager Mark McQueen said the departments previously became condensed. He said that led to former employee Michael Johnson overseeing the CRA, housing and afterschool programs. Johnson was arrested in October for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Panama City.

“What happened over time is that we saw where CRA’s fell into one department that had too many opportunities for using city funds and we thought that that was inappropriate,” McQueen said. “Obviously, we’ve seen some action and activities lately that has suggested that.”

McQueen said the new positions will create more department coordination and increase transparency.