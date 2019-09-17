PC Cinemas to remain open for foreseeable future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since Hurricane Michael, the Panama City Mall has been one of the businesses hardest hit with most stores remaining closed for nearly a year.

This has been due to the owners of the mall, Hendon Properties, working on plans to either sell or redevelop the property. One business has been fighting to stay open though. PC Cinemas has been in a legal battle with the mall, which according to a Facebook post made by PC Cinemas on Tuesday has been resolved.

The theater will continue to operate for the foreseeable future.

PC Cinemas officials saying they were able to work out an agreement with Hendon Properties. However, there is still no word on when the mall will be redeveloped.