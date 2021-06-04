Paxton man charged in stabbing case

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man Thursday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. on Thursday Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue EMS crews were dispatched to a home on Sandy Ramp Road following a 911 call from the victim reporting he had just been stabbed.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect, Jack Cranford IV, standing behind a large dirt pile wearing all black clothing and a face covering,” officials wrote in a news release. “Deputies detained Cranford who was found to be in possession of a black knife with blood on the blade and two 9mm bullets.”

Deputies located the victim lying face down on a trampoline outside the residence with a large cut in his lower back, they added.

“The victim told authorities he awoke to Cranford screaming in his bedroom,” they wrote. “The victim went to the suspect’s room and asked him to be quiet because other members of the household were sleeping. When the victim turned to leave the room, Cranford stabbed him in the back with a knife.”

Cranford is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.