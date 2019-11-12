Four Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants closing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Several of the The Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen locations are closing down.

Phoenix Hospitality and Entertainment permanently closed all four of it’s Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants Monday.

Destin Commons management put up a notice on the doors of the Destin restaurant.

The notice says “We were disappointed to learn that Phoenix Hospitality + Entertainment permanently closed all four of its Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants Monday, November 11th.” It goes on to give contact information for Phoenix Hospitality and Entertainment.

Phoenix’s website does not indicate any restaurant closings. However, the Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen only lists four restaurants on it’s website. Neither the Destin Commons location nor the Pier Park location in Panama City Beach are listed on the website. The Panama City Beach location opened on May 16, 2019.

No reason has been given for the closings. We will continue to follow this story and update you as new details become available.