Partners for Pets finds a new home

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– A heartwarming update for Partners for Pets. The shelter has found a new home after their current shelter was devastated by Hurricane Michael.



Partners for Pets animal shelter is located on the old Dozier school grounds. When the state sold the land back to the county, the shelter was at risk of losing their facility.

“This is part of the dozier property and it’s never been adequate…It was worked with,” said Vicki Fuqua, Partners for Pets President.



With pressure from the storm and the state, Partners for Pets worked with Jackson County to find a solution.



“We have now been given 4.4 out of the 1278 acres to build a new facility. And it’s on a paved road, it’s got a lot of trees down so we’re gonna have to find some people that will help us clear it,” Fuqua said.



The shelter will stay on the Dozier grounds, just in a new area. The Board of Directors are happy their hard work is finally paying off.



“This is something that the board has been working on for several months. Been working with the county commission…trying to find the best spot and what would be suitable for our needs here at the shelter,” said Judy Stanton, a volunteer for Partners for Pets Board of Directors.



Although the new shelter will not be ready for at least a year, they are looking forward to the new possibilities.



“I think it’s gonna be fantastic for them to each have their own little area, expand the cat room, expand our puppy room…To be able to do new big things for this town,” said Jayme Miller, Partners for Pets Manager.



Partners for Pets plans on signing the lease to their new property on August 13th.

