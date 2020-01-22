Parker Sports Complex is coming back

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The Parker Sports Complex has been sitting idle for years. What used to be a facility with multiple activities including baseball, softball, and football, is now an empty field. But now plans are moving forward.

The City of Parker has been working with the National Park Service to come up with designs.

Mayor Rich Musgrave also reached out to residents to see what they would like to see go in that space and now the results are in.

Mayor Musgrave says as far plans, the park will include two dog parks, two playgrounds, with basketball, tennis and pickleball courts in addition to a walking trail.

“The National Park Service landscape architects have been putting some plans together and they’ll bring those here on the 30th of this month. Additional concept drawings we can look at to see if we’re getting closer to what we want. Once we solidify what the actual design is, then we can go ahead and layout the timeline for bids and construction and all that,” said Mayor Musgrave.

They also plan to build a community center building that would be used for rentals, birthday parties, community meetings, and in the event of a storm it could also be used as a shelter.