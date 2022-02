PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The Parker Masonic Lodge is holding a chili cookoff on Friday, Feb. 19 at their lodge located on East Business Highway 98 near Tyndall Parkway in Parker.

Judging starts at 10 a.m. and the eating starts around 11 a.m. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place. A five-dollar donation is requested.

For more information contact Howard Hendricks at 850-814-8190 or watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning.