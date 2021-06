PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A Parker man who was previously convicted of five felonies is facing life in prison after he kidnapped, raped, and strangled a woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Stanley Woods

Stanley Woods was found guilty Tuesday of sexual battery with a deadly weapon that caused serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, kidnapping, and domestic battery by strangulation.

Woods abused the woman for more than 6 hours during the 2019 incident.

His sentencing is set for July 13.