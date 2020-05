PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man was booked into the Bay County Jail and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 12 to 16 years old.

Phillip Cariscal, 37, of Parker is accused of touching the minor inapropriately while he slept.

Cariscal appeared in court on Friday, his bond was set at $100,000.