PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Parker’s Memorial Park rebuild is nearing completion.

The park was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Crews have completed the restrooms. They’re the first such facilities at the park in 30 years.

Public works is also finishing the sprinkler system this week, and people are already scheduling events to be held at the park.

However, city leaders don’t want to open it until it’s safe for everyone.

Despite the progress, Mayor Andrew Kelley said the work is taking longer than expected.

“It’s finding builders to do the work, that’s the problem we’re having,” he said. “The price of materials is going up, and as the price of materials goes up, so does our inability to get things done.”

FEMA will reimburse the city for the almost $400,000 project.

However, the work has to be completed by October 1 to get that federal money.