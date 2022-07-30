PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — With summer coming to an end, a local church hosted a back to school event for residents in Parker on Saturday.

The Refuge Assembly of God hosted the inaugural “Sharing Hope in Parker.”

City officials, parker elementary, and the church came together to provide school supplied for students and families. Clothes, shoes, food, and household items were donated by several organizations.

West Ministry Network, picked only a handful of churches to sponsor for the S.H.I.P day event.

“Four churches in west Florida ministry network and we were one of the ones picked because we were right in the center, epicenter, of Michael,” Refuge Assembly of God Pastor, Danny Davis, said. “They wanted to help the people here.”

Davis said he was happy with the turnout at Saturday’s event.



“We have had constant people here going through, like I said we are going to run out of supplies but that’s what we wanted to do we didn’t want any in house,” Davis said. “We wanted to give out everything we can, I thank the people for coming out. And let’s help them, and let us love on them, the day is S.H.I.P, sharing hope in parker.”



Educators were hopeful the event got kids excited to return to the classroom.

“We always wanna see is that positive energy that positive excitement so that we can have the best possible year possible that our families are ready, our kids are ready to come to school to do the right thing and to learn and to do their absolute best,” Parker Elementary Principal Chris Coan said.

People could also donate blood, complete medical screenings, and learn about different organizations within the community.