Parker Elementary students show creativity through emoji designs

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — As students continue learning from home, local school teachers and faculty are finding ways to make lessons fun and inspire creativity.

Parker Elementary School students recently participated in an emoji “contest,” in which the art teacher asked students to design or draw an emoji that does not exist yet, but they would like to see created.

School Principal Christopher Coan said students showed enthusiasm for the project, as the teacher received more than 100 drawings throughout the week. Students submitted those creations online, and Coan explained, the emoji challenge was one of the ways Parker Elementary teachers are working to make distance learning enjoyable for children.

“With this distance learning platform, we’re definitely going to make it fun for the kids, we know it’s not ideal for them or the families,” Coan said. “So, at least give an activity that is a little bit easier, a little bit non-core academic, but just something fun and something to make them remember they are still kids.”

Students who have not submitted a drawing yet are still able to do so through the Class Dojo platform.

