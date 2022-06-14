PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More resources are being used to improve Bay County schools like Parker Elementary School. The elementary school is partnering with local organizations to benefit students.

Students from Gulf Coast State College will visit the elementary school and serve as mentors. Pancare health care and Children’s Home Society are also providing services for the school.

Administrators decided Parker students needed more help after Hurricane Michael, COVID-19 and the recent paper mill closure.

“We just can’t say the students going to come to school to learn,” Parker Elementary School Principal Chris Coan said. “We have to understand that what happens starts in the family. What we see at home relates to what our kids are going to do here in person to have their academic success and also their families success.”