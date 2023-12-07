PARKER, FL. (WMBB) — There are a lot of toy drives taking place this year to provide Christmas for Children in need, but Parker Elementary is helping local children who need clothing.

In 2021, The University of Central Florida named Parker Elementary a Community Partnership School. The partners are The Children’s Home Society, Bay District Schools, Gulf Coast State College, and Pancare. All of these partners provide the primary tools students need to succeed, including food, healthcare, and tutoring, but according to Parker Elementary Principal Chris Coan, the school also helps with things like warm clothing and shoes.

“We can help with that because maybe the parent needs that support and that assistance to provide that jacket, that clothing item, or even that food item so that we can make sure that our students and our families have everything they need, whether they are the youngest baby size all the way up to the oldest adults.”

Each week Parker Elementary actively works on 15 to 20 referrals from families with kids that need assistance. More than 350 families have received help since the beginning of the year. If you would like to donate CPS Wellness Coordinator Jayden Stansberry says just bring it to the front door.

“They can drop it off here at Parker Elementary or on our flier that’s been passed out they can contact me directly and I can arrange, pick up, or drop off for that as well,” said Stansberry.

Sharis Robinson CPS Director also says the donations are not only for the students, but for Parker residents.

“We have seen a high increase in parents and community members, and we’re really running low. So we need canned goods in the store. Thank you. Dry storage. Even baby food. We actually try to meet the full needs of our families.”

You can donate year-round. Things you can donate are clothes, shoes, food, and even money.

