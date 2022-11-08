PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – Parker city officials called a special meeting Tuesday morning to specifically discuss imposing a stormwater tax and fire tax.

Parker City Mayor Andrew Kelly said the city is facing financial difficulties. Infrastructure needs are a burden on the city’s bank accounts.

According to Mayor Kelly, the fire tax would help fund the fire department and the stormwater tax would help rebuild the city’s ability to handle stormwater.

“We have a lot of infrastructures that have to be replaced, some repaired but mostly replaced, and it’s millions of dollars,” said Kelly. “It’s been in the ground since the early, the early seventies, and a lot of it’s failing”

Kelly believes the additional taxes would cost an average of about $480 a year for Parker property owners. Parker city officials estimate the tax would bring in $750,000 in revenue a year for the city.

“As more construction happens and old buildings are disposed of and new homes are built, more and more people are starting to occupy the city,” said Kelly. “We would like to have moving forward a newer looking city as you come off the bridge.”

Kelly said he would like to see more residents get involved in the decision-making of the new prosed taxes.

“Only 16 people showed up for the meeting today, which I know it’s a Monday but to me, it’s a little disappointing because I would have preferred more and more people be interested in what the government does and what we as elected officials do,” said Kelly.

Kelly said city officials could also consider commercial rates for businesses using city water and sewer.

Parker council members are scheduled to vote on moving ahead with two new taxes at their regular meeting next Tuesday.

A final vote on taxes will not take place until February.