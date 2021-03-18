Parker City Council candidate accused of attempted bribery

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — No action was taken on Tuesday night at Parker’s special meeting regarding the allegations brought against a city council candidate.

April Gibson is running against Ken Thomas for a seat on the Parker City Council. In a statement, Gibson alleged Thomas had bribed her to drop out of the race back in February.

She said Thomas approached her and asked her to speak with him after the meeting.

Gibson said no one was around for the conversation when Thomas suggested she drop out of the race to them both time and money. In return, she said he told her he would give her a seat on the city planning commission.

Her statement goes on to say:

“I believe in free and fair elections without dishonesty and dirty back room dealings. Our elected officials should be above board. This type of behavior is unacceptable.” April Gibson, Seat 3 Parker City Council Candidate

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, there was discussion on whether or not to remove Thomas from his current position on the planning commission.

In a 3-to-2 vote, the council voted to not remove him from the planning commission.

Thomas has responded to the allegations with a statement of his own that said:

“During my conversation with April Gibson in February I asked her, as a new resident to Parker from out of state, to consider applying for a volunteer position on the planning commission to learn how the city is organized and operates before launching a campaign for city council. There was nothing improper with this conversation, and this fact was confirmed to April directly by the Supervisor of Elections when she spoke with him.” Ken Thomas, Seat 3 Park City Council Candidate

Gibson has not filed an official complaint with the Supervisor of Elections office. She said in her statement it would take 30 to 60 days to complete an investigation during which she would not be able to discuss it. She said she feels the citizens of Parker needed to be made aware of the situation.

Thomas was at Thursday’s special meeting. He said he is not giving any further statements at this time.