Panhandle Weather

A warmer pattern with nice weather will be the main focus of the weather over the next 7 days. The forecast is not without its challenges as the pattern becomes more active next week. This comes as the models have been very inconsistent from run to run. That means the confidence in the forecast is low for now. If you are making plans over the next 2 weeks check the forecast often. Sunny and dry conditions will continue through the near term on Thursday as another surface high-pressure system builds into the southeast and along the Gulf coast states starting overnight tonight and on Thursday. As surface dewpoints increase through the remainder of today, and the overnight hours, low temperatures are forecast to be 10 degrees higher than they have been across the region, with widespread low to mid-40s. High temperatures will also be warm on Thursday, with highs climbing into the mid-70s for many across the area.