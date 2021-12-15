Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Christmas in the Panhandle
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/15/21
Video
The fight to keep a South Walton beach public
Panama City Beach house catches fire Tuesday night
Video
Local man says extended family members fell victim to Kentucky tornado
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: End of Season Wrap-Up SEASON FINALE
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Browns coach Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Jimmie Johnson to run Indy 500 and full IndyCar schedule
Top Stories
Ayton returns to pace Suns in 111-107 win over Blazers in OT
‘Kentucky United’ telethon raises $3M for tornado victims
Arnold boys soccer hoping to win it all for a second year in a row
Video
Journeymen Wrestling bringing top collegiate teams to Panhandle for tournament
Video
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Business Resources
Top Stories
Pfizer says its booster protects against omicron
Top Stories
Omicron in Florida: Tampa hospital reports first patient with new COVID-19 variant
Video
Top Stories
State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Local doctor says the new COVID-19 Omicron variant could be most aggressive yet
Video
Features
Christmas in the Panhandle
Home for the Holidays
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Veterans Voices
Contests
Rob Thomas Album
Remarkable Women 2021-2022
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/15/21
Local News
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Dec 15, 2021 / 07:51 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2021 / 07:51 AM CST
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/15/21
Video
Panama City Beach house catches fire Tuesday night
Video
Local man says extended family members fall victim to KY tornadoes
Video
Lynn Haven Police Chief says disturbance at Mowat could've been avoided
Video
State-of-the-art equipment engages Mosley High School students
Video
Local firefighters spark fires to teach fire safety during the holidays
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/15/21
Video
The fight to keep a South Walton beach public
Panama City Beach house catches fire Tuesday night
Video
Local man says extended family members fell victim to Kentucky tornado
Video
Lynn Haven Police Chief says disturbance at Mowat could’ve been avoided
Video
State-of-the-art equipment engages Mosley High School students
Video
Local firefighters spark fires to teach safety during the holidays
Video