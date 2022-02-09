The skies remain clear with light/calm winds. The official low-temperature forecast calls for widespread mid-30s away from the immediate coast, though normally colder locations could see another light freeze. The environment is also favorable for patchy areas of frost developing across much of the service area early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures rebound into the upper 60s to around 70 on Thursday under mostly sunny skies – the beginning of temporary warming trend ahead of this weekend`s weather system. Meanwhile, an upper-level shortwave makes its way down from the northwest near the end of the period but is only expected to bring a modest increase in cloud cover.