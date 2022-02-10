Surface high pressure will dominate the region through Friday and this will allow for dry conditions and a few clouds across the area. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning with better chances for locations near the coast. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s to lower 40s with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Friday.

High pressure will begin to break down Saturday as a trough axis swings through the Plains and eventually pushes a cold front through the region Saturday night. Moisture with this system is limited. The best chance of rain with this system will be across the southern and eastern portion area as a wave moves from the Gulf across the Florida Peninsula, but even those chances remain low (20-30%). With a tight pressure gradient in place, winds will increase for Sunday, allowing for gusty conditions across the region. Temperatures will also quickly decrease behind the front with highs on Sunday limited to the mid-50s to mid-60s.