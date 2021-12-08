Panhandle Weather 12-8-2021

Just for a moment we clear things out and cool things down. Thursday we see clouds build through the day then bring in a shower or storm chance for Thursday night and Friday. Better chances a rain arrive on Saturday. This will be a stronger cold front that will bring the possibility of severe storms. Depending on timing and how much fuel there is at the surface. The main concern would likely be gusty winds with those storms but for now, it’s just something to watch as Saturday is still too far out for us to have a good idea of the timing or strength of storms.