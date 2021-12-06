Panhandle Weather 12-6-2021

Showers and storms are back in the forecast, this week we keep the rain chances around but none bring a strong chance of widespread rain or much that will amount to a whole lot. In general this week we will likely see less than 2 inches of rain as a potential 3 fronts work across the area. If you are hopeful for cooler conditions you will see cooler conditions next week but it will be far from cold. The pattern across the country will feature limited cold air access for just about everyone across the lower 48.

Panhandle Weather 12-6-2021

