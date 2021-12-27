This should be enough for more widespread light showers, and
PoPs reflect this, with a 20% slight chance noted west of a
Albany-Perry-Valdosta line, moving northwest from the Nature
Coast in the morning into Southeast AL during the afternoon.
Despite the noticeably humid air mass, there are no thunder
concerns given the lack of instability. Morning lows will
be around 60 to 65, rebounding to highs well into the 70s
away from the gulf coast. For some perspective, this gives
daily average temperatures around 15 degrees above normal!
Panhandle Weather 12-27-2021
