Panhandle Weather 12-23-2021

Clear skies, light winds, and a dry airmass will lead to favorable radiational cooling conditions tonight with lows mainly in the 30s inland and 40s along the immediate coast. On Friday, a warming trend will commence with light southerly flow returning. Afternoon highs are expected to range mainly from the upper 60s to mid-70s across the region with sunny skies.

Temperatures will trend much warmer Christmas eve into Christmas day as the surface high moves east of the region. In the upper levels, a ridge across the southwestern Gulf will slowly translate east through the Holiday weekend and we`ll see moisture slowly increase over the weekend with the southerly flow in place at the surface. After a cool start Christmas morning in the upper 40s and low 50s, temperatures will easily warm into the mid-70s. Mild conditions continue into the latter part of the weekend as the warmer southerly flow continues.

