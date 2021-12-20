Panhandle Weather 12-20-2021

The strong Gulf low that brought a very cool and rainy afternoon to the area Tuesday will quickly move away from the region Tuesday night as the upper level low quickly translates east of the forecast area. Strong northwest flow will remain in place on the backside of this low, but wrap around mid-level moisture
across our northeast zones in Georgia could lead to a few light rain showers persisting through Wednesday morning. By daybreak, Wednesday, much drier air should begin to move into
the area from the northwest which should get rid of the rain chances across the area for the rest of Wednesday. Cool northwest winds will remain in place and mostly clear skies are anticipated.
Surface high pressure will settle into the region Wednesday night which will bring a good radiational cooling pattern to the tri-state region with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s for Thursday morning.

