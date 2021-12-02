Panhandle Weather 12-2-2021

With clear skies and light winds tonight, it will be an ideal situation for fairly widespread fog formation. It will likely be dense in places, and a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed later this evening or overnight. Fog burnoff this morning took until about 15z (10 am ET), and it may take a little longer yet on Friday morning.

It seems reasonable that a few patches of fog could linger for most of the day over the coolest nearshore waters of Apalachee Bay. For example, the water temperature along the waterfront in Apalachicola is a chilled 61F degree.

Nice weather other than the fog issue mentioned here will continue.