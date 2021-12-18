Precip chances return starting Monday afternoon as a surface low approaches from the Gulf and then
become widespread as the system moves inland. The best chances for precip at this time look to be late Mon night through Tue afternoon. A surface low will be moving through the region for the middle of
the week bringing showers and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms to the region. The latest guidance has the system arriving late Mon into Tue, before exiting the region late Tue into early Wed. Models still struggle with the exact timing placement with this system.
Panhandle Weather 12-18-2021
