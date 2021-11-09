Panhandle Weather 11-9-2021

A cold front is on the way, this will bring changes for our area by the end of the week. It will also bring us a chance of rain on Thursday but don’t expect to see too much rainfall. Shower and storm activity will be sparse in coverage and rain totals will be under an inch in most locations with only the areas seeing a thunderstorm producing heavier amounts. The stronger upper dynamics, especially in terms of height
falls, will pass by to our north, so the higher rain chances with this frontal passage will favor our northwest and northern counties in Alabama and Georgia. The initial frontal passage will feature a northerly wind shift,
but it will take the arrival of a reinforcing cold front racing through on Friday night to bring a more noticeable increase in northerly winds and a change to a cooler continental air mass.
Have included 10-20 percent rain chances with the reinforcing front, partly in deference to the lingering low-level moisture preceding that front and fairly strong upper dynamics. Nonetheless, this front will be moving quickly, so any rain should be short-duration.

