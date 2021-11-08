Panhandle Weather 11-8-2021

Dry air is in place for now and this has brought us some wonderful weather. We are sitting right where we should be for temps through the first half of the week. A cold front will bring us changes by the end of the week. This front will allow the winds to shift out of the south by Thursday this will bring moisture back into the air and raise those dew points. With higher dew points the air will feel warmer Thursday and early Friday. The cold front flushes out the brief warm air by Friday evening and much colder air moves in for the weekend. We could see even colder temps than what is forecasted for right now, but there is still uncertainty as to how cold it will get.

