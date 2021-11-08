Panhandle Weather 11-8-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dry air is in place for now and this has brought us some wonderful weather. We are sitting right where we should be for temps through the first half of the week. A cold front will bring us changes by the end of the week. This front will allow the winds to shift out of the south by Thursday this will bring moisture back into the air and raise those dew points. With higher dew points the air will feel warmer Thursday and early Friday. The cold front flushes out the brief warm air by Friday evening and much colder air moves in for the weekend. We could see even colder temps than what is forecasted for right now, but there is still uncertainty as to how cold it will get.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

panhandle wx 11-8-2021

75-year-old Callaway woman recovering from severe dog attack

Gulf Coast College to host 'Super Saturday' enrollment event

Gulf Coast College to host 'Super Saturday' enrollment event

Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/8/21

Another weeklong waste amnesty days begins Monday

More Local News

Don't Miss