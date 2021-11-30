Panhandle Weather 11-30-2021

High pressure will continue contributing to our dry, and warming weather today. Although we had a chilly morning, temperatures will rise to the upper 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow, Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s/low 70s. Due to mostly clear skies in place, radiational cooling will cause temperatures to fall again tonight to the mid to upper 30s. An upper-level trough will approach on Wednesday. Not much change in the weather but; our winds will become southerly/southwesterly through the day, which will elevate our Relative Humidity values for the afternoon, compared to today. No rain is expected.

