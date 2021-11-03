Panhandle Weather 11-3-2021

A weak surface trough passes through northern and central AL and GA

Thursday morning, which could bring an isolated light shower to the

northern fringes of our CWA through the early afternoon. Meanwhile,

in response to the digging upper-level trough over the western Gulf,

an area of low pressure will begin developing along the old frontal

boundary in the south-central Gulf of Mexico. Isolated showers

cannot be ruled out near the coast as moisture overruns the weak

front. Otherwise, outside of the showers, it will be a rather dreary

day with abundant cloud cover.

Much cooler conditions are expected through the end of the week

as a sharp upper-level trough amplifies over the southeast US. At

the surface, northerly flow in place through Thursday will be

reinforced as surface high pressure moves in behind an upper level

trough in the eastern US. As the incoming trough interacts with a

surface temperature gradient in place over the northeastern Gulf,

a surface low is expected to strengthen along with further

increasing shower and storm activity over the Gulf. This system

translates east through Friday afternoon and is anticipated to

strengthen. Friday will be a chilly and cloudy day across nearly

the entire forecast area with widespread rain expected across our

coastal communities, southern Georiga, and the southeast Big Bend.

Changes this afternoon involved lowering rain chances across our

north and northwest zones as the surface low is now expected to

take a slightly further southern trajectory as it movest east.

High temperatures, under cloudy and rainy skies, will range from

the upper 50s and low 60s across the southeast portions of the

forecast area to the mid 60s across our west and northwest zones

where minimal precipitation is expected.