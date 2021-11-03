Panhandle Weather 11-3-2021

A weak surface trough passes through northern and central AL and GA
Thursday morning, which could bring an isolated light shower to the
northern fringes of our CWA through the early afternoon. Meanwhile,
in response to the digging upper-level trough over the western Gulf,
an area of low pressure will begin developing along the old frontal
boundary in the south-central Gulf of Mexico. Isolated showers
cannot be ruled out near the coast as moisture overruns the weak
front. Otherwise, outside of the showers, it will be a rather dreary
day with abundant cloud cover.
Much cooler conditions are expected through the end of the week
as a sharp upper-level trough amplifies over the southeast US. At
the surface, northerly flow in place through Thursday will be
reinforced as surface high pressure moves in behind an upper level
trough in the eastern US. As the incoming trough interacts with a
surface temperature gradient in place over the northeastern Gulf,
a surface low is expected to strengthen along with further
increasing shower and storm activity over the Gulf. This system
translates east through Friday afternoon and is anticipated to
strengthen. Friday will be a chilly and cloudy day across nearly
the entire forecast area with widespread rain expected across our
coastal communities, southern Georiga, and the southeast Big Bend.
Changes this afternoon involved lowering rain chances across our
north and northwest zones as the surface low is now expected to
take a slightly further southern trajectory as it movest east.
High temperatures, under cloudy and rainy skies, will range from
the upper 50s and low 60s across the southeast portions of the
forecast area to the mid 60s across our west and northwest zones
where minimal precipitation is expected.