Panhandle Weather 11-24-2021

Thanksgiving day is here and what a beautiful day it is forecasted to be. The weather gets a bit more interesting Friday morning and into the weekend. Friday early a cold front will work through the area this should bring us cooler temps and maybe a shower or two as well. Following that the EURO weather model suggests that we could see a weak coastal system bring showers late Sunday and through the day Monday. There are still a lot of weather models out there that are saying otherwise so this is not the favored solution for now. I did however introduce a small chance of rain for Sunday and Monday for now just at 30%.