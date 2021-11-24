Panhandle Weather 11-24-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanksgiving day is here and what a beautiful day it is forecasted to be. The weather gets a bit more interesting Friday morning and into the weekend. Friday early a cold front will work through the area this should bring us cooler temps and maybe a shower or two as well. Following that the EURO weather model suggests that we could see a weak coastal system bring showers late Sunday and through the day Monday. There are still a lot of weather models out there that are saying otherwise so this is not the favored solution for now. I did however introduce a small chance of rain for Sunday and Monday for now just at 30%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida sheriff condemns state agencies

Three men guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Exclusive Kyle Rittenhouse interview | Banfield

Care coordinator Rick Everitt works to serve the elderly

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/24/21

A suspect who was in disguise during Callaway shooting now in custody

More Local News

Don't Miss